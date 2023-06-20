NewsTFT News

Malaysian TikToker goes viral after being stuck inside water slide

Courtesy: Jami/TikTok

An influencer in Malaysia has gone viral after posting a video of himself getting stuck in a waterslide earlier this month.

The TikTok video, which garnered over 45 million views as of writing, showed “Jami” while he was inside a water slide in one of the amusement parks in the Penang Escape amusement park in Malaysia.

In the first part of the clip, Jami was seen with his arms crossed, preparing for the ride of a lifetime. Little did he know, he was about to have an extra unforgettable moment in the water slide.

He initially traversed the water tunnel with ease, but was later seen stopping abruptly about halfway down the tunnel before speeding up again.

Coming to another stop, Jami attempted to crawl through the cramped space while screaming for help. Fortunately, someone heard his cries and responded immediately. A park attendant opened the upper cover of the waterslide to rescue him.

Netizens couldn’t help but express their shock and fear over being confined in such a small space.

Watch the video here:

@jamii.talib 1st dengan last la aku main benda alah ni ! sangkut mad 😂 TRAUMATIZE 😂 #escapepark #outdooractivities #escapeparkpenang #superlooperescapepark ♬ original sound – Jami R one

