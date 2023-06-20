NewsTFT News

BI warns anew vs fake CFO certificates

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

Courtesy: Bureau of Immigration/Facebook

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a fresh warning on Monday regarding the emerging trend of using fake Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO) certificates which are connected to human trafficking.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI officers have encountered several instances of fake CFO Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) certificates that were presented during immigration inspection.

He explained that legitimate CFO certificates may only be obtained after completion of the CFO’s Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) on the required predeparture seminar.

“We believe that this is an emerging trafficking trend, victimizing Filipinas to possibly work in scam call centers, as mail order brides, or as illegal surrogates,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Hence we are issuing a warning against Filipinos against this scheme,” he added.

Tansingco shared that they have recently encountered such issue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last June 16, where they intercepted a female victim bound for Pudong in China after presenting a fake CFO GCP certificate.
The victim, 29 years-old, was traveling with her alleged Chinese husband. After verifying the CFO, it was revealed that the certificate presented was indeed fake.
According to Tansingco, intercepted travelers have reported obtaining these fake certificates through online fixers.
In response to this growing concern, the BI pledged to strengthen cooperation with the CFO.
“With the creation of the shared information system between the BI and the CFO, schemes like this will not be able to pass,” warned Tansingco.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 20T135733.786

Unlock the Full Potential of Your HUAWEI P60 Pro with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery Updates

12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.04.40 PM

Russia launches widespread air attack on Ukraine, targets capital and cities

13 hours ago
TFT NEWS philippines

Philippines drops to 52nd spot in Global Competitiveness Ranking

14 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 20T114521.645

Abu Dhabi announces new traffic rules for delivery bike riders

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button