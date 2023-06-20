BI warns anew vs fake CFO certificates

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a fresh warning on Monday regarding the emerging trend of using fake Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO) certificates which are connected to human trafficking.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI officers have encountered several instances of fake CFO Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) certificates that were presented during immigration inspection.

He explained that legitimate CFO certificates may only be obtained after completion of the CFO’s Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) on the required predeparture seminar.

“We believe that this is an emerging trafficking trend, victimizing Filipinas to possibly work in scam call centers, as mail order brides, or as illegal surrogates,” Tansingco said in a statement.

“Hence we are issuing a warning against Filipinos against this scheme,” he added.

Tansingco shared that they have recently encountered such issue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last June 16, where they intercepted a female victim bound for Pudong in China after presenting a fake CFO GCP certificate.

The victim, 29 years-old, was traveling with her alleged Chinese husband. After verifying the CFO, it was revealed that the certificate presented was indeed fake.

According to Tansingco, intercepted travelers have reported obtaining these fake certificates through online fixers.

In response to this growing concern, the BI pledged to strengthen cooperation with the CFO.