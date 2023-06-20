BI warns anew vs fake CFO certificates

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a fresh warning on Monday regarding the emerging trend of using fake Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO) certificates which are connected to human trafficking.
According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI officers have encountered several instances of fake CFO Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) certificates that were presented during immigration inspection.
He explained that legitimate CFO certificates may only be obtained after completion of the CFO’s Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) on the required predeparture seminar.
“We believe that this is an emerging trafficking trend, victimizing Filipinas to possibly work in scam call centers, as mail order brides, or as illegal surrogates,” Tansingco said in a statement.
“Hence we are issuing a warning against Filipinos against this scheme,” he added.