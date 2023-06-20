Abu Dhabi announces new traffic rules for delivery bike riders

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has implemented new road rules that would restrict delivery bike riders from using the left lanes on some roads in the emirate.

As per the directives of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, bike couriers are now required to utilize only the right-hand lanes on roads where the speed limit is 100 kph or higher.

This means that on three and four-lane roads, riders can only drive on the two right most tracks, while on five-lane roads, they can use three lanes from the right side.

Under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, new regulatory procedures and decisions have been introduced to allow delivery bikes to ride exclusively on the right lanes of roads with a speed limit of 100 km/h and above… pic.twitter.com/ganyxFrL5b — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) June 19, 2023

Headed by Abu Dhabi’s Joint Committee for Traffic Safety together with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Integrated Transport Centre, General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, and the Department of Health, the latest regulation is created to enhance the quality of life, enhance traffic safety performance, and mitigate the risks of accidents along high-speed roads.

In addition, designated parking areas will also be introduced for delivery bikes as part of the comprehensive safety plan, which will include more than 2,800 spots in Abu Dhabi and 200 in Al Ain.

Authorities will also advance partnerships with companies operating in the delivery industry to provide continuous training for drivers and motorcyclists and upgrade their skills.