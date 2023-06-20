NewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi announces new traffic rules for delivery bike riders

Lianne Micah Asidera

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has implemented new road rules that would restrict delivery bike riders from using the left lanes on some roads in the emirate.

As per the directives of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, bike couriers are now required to utilize only the right-hand lanes on roads where the speed limit is 100 kph or higher.

This means that on three and four-lane roads, riders can only drive on the two right most tracks, while on five-lane roads, they can use three lanes from the right side.

Headed by Abu Dhabi’s Joint Committee for Traffic Safety together with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Integrated Transport Centre, General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police, and the Department of Health, the latest regulation is created to enhance the quality of life, enhance traffic safety performance, and mitigate the risks of accidents along high-speed roads.

In addition, designated parking areas will also be introduced for delivery bikes as part of the comprehensive safety plan, which will include more than 2,800 spots in Abu Dhabi and 200 in Al Ain.

Authorities will also advance partnerships with companies operating in the delivery industry to provide continuous training for drivers and motorcyclists and upgrade their skills.

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

