Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 5th phase of Solar Park

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has officially inaugurated the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on Sunday. With a capacity of 900 megawatts (MW), this solar park is the largest single-site solar park globally, and it aims to reach a total capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

The fifth phase of the project will provide clean energy to approximately 270,000 residences in Dubai, significantly reducing carbon emissions by 1.18 million tonnes annually. The Solar Park, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, represents an investment of AED 50 billion and is expected to achieve an annual carbon emission reduction of 6.5 million tonnes when fully completed.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures such as H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE); and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The inauguration of the fifth phase aligns with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to generate 100% of Dubai’s power from clean energy sources by 2050. In 2020, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) achieved a world record by securing the lowest bid of USD 1.6953 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for this phase, which was accomplished despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth phase was completed ahead of schedule, with implementation starting during the pandemic.

Notably, the fifth phase incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its advanced robotic cleaning system, a pioneering initiative in the Middle East for the operation and maintenance of photovoltaic panels. Covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers, this phase is half the size of the third phase, which has a capacity of 800 MW.