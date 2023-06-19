Ras Al Khaimah to install 20 AI-powered smart gates on roads

Ras Al Khaimah authorities have initiated the installation of 20 smart gates equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology on major roads throughout the emirate. These gates will be directly connected to the police operations room.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, announced the implementation of the smart gates, which will be strategically placed in key areas. Equipped with smart cameras, the gates will monitor traffic flow and swiftly identify accidents. Overhead screens will display real-time updates on weather conditions and any incidents ahead, ensuring motorists are promptly informed. The smart gates aim to enhance emergency response and aid the police in effectively managing accidents.

This development is part of the second phase of Ras Al Khaimah’s “Safe City Project,” which involves integrating the smart gates with a network of 10,000 surveillance cameras deployed throughout the emirate. The initial phase focused on establishing a “smart security and traffic control system” in key areas. The ultimate objective of the project is to implement an AI-powered security system that optimizes safety measures.