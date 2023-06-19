Philippines reports first case of Omicron subvariant FE.1

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has confirmed the country’s first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant FE.1, according to data released on Monday.

The FE.1 or XBB.1.18.1.1 subvariant was detected during genome sequencing conducted from May 29 to June 12, 2023, as indicated in the DOH’s latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report.

FE.1, a sublineage of the Omicron XBB subvariant, was added to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s list of variants under monitoring (VUMs) on June 1, 2023.

A VUM refers to a variant that shows genetic changes suspected to affect virus characteristics and early signs of having a growth advantage over other circulating variants, as defined by the DOH.

While FE.1 has been observed in 35 countries, the DOH emphasizes that currently available evidence does not suggest any differences in disease severity or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant.

The DOH stated that there is limited information available on the subvariant, and ongoing research is focused on understanding its transmissibility, immune evasion capabilities, and potential to cause more severe disease.

In addition to FE.1, the Philippines has also detected 206 cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2.3.20, 34 cases of XBC, six cases of BA.2.75, four cases of BA.5, and 26 cases of other Omicron sublineages.

Earlier this month, the Philippines received over 390,000 doses of donated bivalent vaccines, which offer protection against the original COVID-19 strain, SARS-CoV-2, as well as Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.