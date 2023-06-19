BIR cautions public against illegal online sellers of TIN cards

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued on Monday a warning not to patronize and purchase their taxpayer identification number (TIN) card from unauthorized online sellers.

The BIR reiterated its stance after uncovering multiple instances of individuals offering TIN ID assistance through platforms such as Facebook, Shopee, Lazada, and other online marketplaces.

In a statement, Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said: “These offers of TIN ID assistance posted in online channels or selling platforms are not authorized by the BIR and are, therefore, considered illegal. Please do not be deceived or misled by such offers.”

In response to this issue, the BIR’s Client Support Service held a dialogue with representatives from Shopee and Lazada to address the illegal activities and request the immediate removal of any advertisements or postings offering TIN ID assistance.

“TIN cards are not for sale, and are only issued or released by the BIR through its authorized personnel. Do not get TIN or TIN cards from unauthorized BIR personnel, non-BIR personnel or through Facebook, Shopee, Lazada and other online selling platforms, because they are considered illegal, fraudulent and fake,” Lumagui said.

The BIR reiterated that getting a TIN or TIN card is free of charge and does not require third-party services for it to be issued.

To ensure the legitimacy of the TIN and TIN cards, Lumagui advised the public to transact exclusively with authorized revenue personnel at the relevant Revenue District Office (RDO) in their area. He also emphasized the importance of caution when sharing personal information online to prevent identity theft and other cybercrimes.