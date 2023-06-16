NewsTFT News

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak graces Philippine Embassy’s Independence Day celebration

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has graced a reception hosted by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, in celebration of the Philippines’ 125th Independence Day. With the theme ”Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan,” the momentous event was held on Thursday night at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Joining Sheikh Nahyan were distinguished guests, including Nooh Saleh Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Department of East Asia and Pacific Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Filipino community residing in the country.

Also present in the event were Mrs. Caroline Belinda Ver, Mr. Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group and Ms. Rain Dimalanta, Sales and Marketing Manager of NPM Group.

During his speech, the Philippine Ambassador expressed admiration for the wise policies of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two nations. He emphasized the Philippines’ commitment to enhancing cooperation with the UAE across various domains.

The ambassador extended his gratitude for the UAE’s unwavering support during times of crises and natural disasters. He particularly acknowledged the UAE’s assistance to the victims of the Mayon Volcano eruption in Albay province, which caused significant damage and forced the displacement of thousands of residents.

The presence of Sheikh Nahyan at the 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration further underscores the close ties and mutual respect between the UAE and the Philippines. The event served as a platform to strengthen diplomatic relations and foster a spirit of collaboration between the two nations.

