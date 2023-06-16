Recognizing the Guardian Angels: Nominations Now Open for the Angel Awards Season 3

EquityPlus Advertising is delighted to announce the commencement of the third season of the Nikai Angel Awards, a prestigious event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional nurses who have profoundly impacted the lives of individuals. The nominations have officially opened, inviting all UAE residents to participate in this heartfelt initiative.

Today’s society owes a great debt to nurses, compassionate healers, and often unsung heroes. Their unwavering dedication, empathy, and expertise make them the backbone of the healthcare system, offering comfort and care during moments of vulnerability and need.

Hosted by EquityPlus Advertising, the Angel Awards is a distinguished program that emphasizes the significance of nurses and acknowledges their invaluable contributions. This event, taking place in the UAE, marks the third edition of the Angel Awards following the successful seasons in 2019 and 2021. It serves as a testament to these remarkable caregivers’ enduring commitment and impact.

The Angel Awards offers recognition and esteemed rewards to all the winners. Along with trophies, there are substantial cash prizes, exquisite diamond jewelry, home appliances, flight tickets, and many more valuable prizes, all presented to those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference.

The Angel Awards aims to foster an atmosphere of appreciation and gratitude for these healthcare guardian angels. This event provides an opportunity to express profound gratitude and admiration for the exceptional work carried out by nurses, often in challenging circumstances.

We encourage you to share the inspiring story of a nurse who provided exceptional care and support during a difficult period, demonstrating unwavering dedication and compassion. It could be a nurse who impacted your life as a patient or someone who has made a meaningful change in your life or the lives of others as a nurse, such as a friend, family member, or colleague. If you are a nurse yourself, don’t hesitate to nominate yourself and share your journey, accomplishments, and the impact you have made in the lives of others.

The nominations for the Angel Awards are open to all residents of the UAE. Participating residents also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes as a token of appreciation for their engagement in the nomination process.

The radio partners, TAG FM, CITY FM & HIT FM, of Nikai Angel Awards Season 3, will shortlist 15 exceptional nurses from the received nominations. From this esteemed group, a distinguished panel of healthcare experts will carefully select the final three winners based on their exceptional contributions and the impact they have made on the lives of others.

To nominate a nurse or learn more about the Angel Awards, please visit angelawardsuae.com. The nomination period will remain open until July 7th. Don’t miss the chance to join us in celebrating the remarkable dedication, compassion, and professionalism exhibited by nurses in the UAE.

The Nikai Angel Award Season 3, presented by Federal Bank, is sponsored by Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Reema Spices, Al Madallah Health Care Management, Hotpack, Apar Travels, EMNF, and supported by media partners such as The Filipino Times, Khaleej Times, Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online, Dailyhunt, Twenty-Four News, and Flowers channel.

Let us come together and express our gratitude and admiration for these care guardian angels. The Angel Awards by EquityPlus Advertising stands as a testament to their selflessness, offering us an opportunity to honor their invaluable service.