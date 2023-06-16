DMW says nurses deployment breaches 4,000

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the deployment of nurses has breached the 4,000 mark according to DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople.

Ople said that this is more than half of the maximum annual allocation of nurses overseas, according to data from the DMW.

“As of May of this year we are at the 4,000 mark,” Ople said in an interview with CNN Philippines. The current annual deployment cap is now at 7,000 health workers.

Ople said that there is an increasing demand on nurses in the United Arab Emirates, Canada and Vienna.

“It’s the choice of our experienced nurses which part of the world they want to go to,” she said.

Ople said that they need to hold dialogues with other government agencies to check on programs for nurses in the country.

“It will take a whole of government, whole of society approach. To stay here would be the most attractive choice because their families are here… We need to create opportunities for them to stay and look at quality of life issues,” she said.

Ople said that they are discussing the possibility of scholarships for nurses funded by other countries.

“This will be funded by partner countries and the private sector to be carried out by the Commission on Higher Education,” she said.

Ople said the program will cover junior and senior nursing students.