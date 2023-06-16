NewsTFT News

Countless Colours and Endless Entertainment with All-New C745 & C645 QLED TVs

From stunning picture quality with its 2023 C Series Mini LED and QLED TVs. TCL’s latest product line-up underscores its commitment to bringing customers in the region the very best in technological innovation

For gamers, TCL introduced its new TCL C745 which combines QLED with Full Array Local Dimming technology, 4K HDR and industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR and a 240Hz Game Accelerator for smooth, sharp and colourful HDR picture quality.  The new TCL C645 is equipped with TCL QLED technology for outstanding colour expression, certified with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and packed with a 120 HZ Game Accelerator, making it an excellent value option for those who seek high-quality and interactive home entertainment experiences.

With Dolby Vision, C645 enhances the demonstration of Dolby exclusive contents, by displaying a greater number of colours, increasing contrast, and boosting brightness levels, as if in a theater rather than just at home.

With an industry leading refresh rate of 144Hz VRR, the TCL C745 promises next-level gaming with the smoothest streaming ensuring no distractions for a totally immersive experience. The real 144Hz VRR displays also provide better resolution for crisper visuals, so you can experience all the actionx

To complete the image quality, featuring high quality speakers, users can enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos sound quality or pass it through TCL soundbar, to enjoy a sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism

