Burj Khalifa lights up in colors of Philippine flag on 125th Philippine Independence Day

A home to more than 1 million Filipinos, the UAE continues to take part in rich cultural celebrations of the Philippines, showing great support and friendship to the country and its people over the years.

On June 12, the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, has illuminated the colors of the Philippine flag in celebration of the Philippines’ 125th Independence Day.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon. Renato Duenas, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, employees of the Philippine Embassy and Philippine Consulate, and a number of Filipinos were present during the lighting ceremony — where they waved Philippine flaglets as the UAE’s iconic landmark projected the white, blue, red, yellow colors of the flag.

In this occasion, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver thanks the UAE for its unwavering support to the Philippines.

“Just a few moments ago, the Burj Khalifa was lit up with the colors of the Philippines. Lahat ng mga nandito pati mga ibang lahi, lalo na kami, we’re beaming with pride. That symbolizes the friendship that we have, the closeness that we have as brothers and sisters with our hosts here in the UAE, where our fellow Filipinos are thriving and very successful in this open, inclusive, and tolerant society,” Ambassador Ver said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

On its Instagram, the Burj Khalifa posted a video of the lighting ceremony.

“Burj Khalifa lights up to commemorate the spirit, resilience and rich heritage of the Filipino people on their Independence Day. May this special day be filled with unity and joy as you celebrate the achievements and progress of your nation,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, netizen Mary Rose Dela Fuente eagerly shared with The Filipino Times her impressive shots of the Burj Khalifa from a wide-angle perspective while also displaying Dubai’s dazzling skyline, which circulated over the Internet in just a few minutes after posting.

Though the Philippine flag was flashed in Burj Khalifa’s facade in just a few seconds, those moments will forever serve as a symbol of hope, pride, and inspiration to all the Filipinos across the globe.

Happy 125th Philippine Independence Day to all the Filipinos!

Watch the highlights of the Burj Khalifa lighting ceremony here: