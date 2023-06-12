PBC Abu Dhabi elects new executive committee

The Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi (PBC-AD) has recently announced its newly elected Executive Committee, marking a new chapter for the organization as it continues to promote the interests of Filipino businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is also on time for the upcoming 20th Anniversary celebrations of the Council this 3rd week of June, and coincides with their oath taking during the same event.

The new committee, composed of seasoned business leaders from various industries, is expected to bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the table and lead the organization towards greater success and sustainability.

Leading the new Executive Committee is Prof. Gau Raganit, the re-elected 2023 Chairman of PBC-AD. Prof. Gau, a recognized industry proponent and well versed businessman in the Philippines and UAE is actively involved in promoting the interests of Filipino businesses in the country.

Under his astute leadership, PBC-AD has been actively instrumental and continues to do so in forging partnerships with key stakeholders in the UAE. This is further bolstered by his recent selection as a mentor in the prestigious Abu Dhabi SME Hub, the digital platform of industry professionals, change makers and thought leaders. Prof. Gau is the first and only Filipino among the current 113 line up of vetted industry experts.

Assisting Prof. Gau in his duties as Chairman are the newly elected Vice Chairman, Mr. Brian Campos, and Corporate Secretary, Dr. Romulo Mendoza. Mr. Campos is an entrepreneur specializing in world class photography, videography and events productions with an accomplished track of leading industry and corporate experiences in the UAE, while Mr. Romulo is a long standing business executive with an extensive experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Other members of the new Executive Committee includes Ms. Marissa Vasquez, who was elected as Treasurer, and Ms. Mj Maria Uy Lami-in, who joins PBC-AD as Director of Marketing and Communications.

To continue the list, Ms. Hanie Peralta is now the Director of Membership, Mr. JunalAbdullah Lami-in, Director of Trade, Investments & Entrepreneurship, Ms. Jacqueline Awal, Director of Events and Mr. Dante Diamante, Director of Sponsorship.

The newly elected Executive Committee aims, and will be making significant contributions to the organization’s efforts to continuously promote and advance the interests of Filipino businesses in the UAE

Their primary focus will be on fostering greater collaboration and partnerships between Filipino businesses and their UAE counterparts, as well as providing support and assistance to foreign and UAE based Filipino entrepreneurs who are looking to establish or expand their businesses in the UAE.

In addition, the new Executive Committee will work closely with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, UAE industry leaders and respective authorities, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as well as other key stakeholders in the UAE to promote the interests of the Philippines and its citizens in the country. This includes advocating for the rights and welfare of the great number of Overseas Filipinos who play a vital role in the UAE’s economy and society.

In conclusion, the newly elected Executive Committee of the Philippine Business Council Abu Dhabi with its mantra of openness to collaborations, sustainable growth and actively supporting businesses is poised to lead the organization towards greater success and influence in the UAE.

With the extensive experience and expertise they bring to their roles, coupled with their commitment to promoting the interests of Filipino businesses and citizens, the Board Members are well-suited to navigate the challenges that lie ahead and in maximizing the wealth of opportunities available. We wish them all the best in their endeavors! Follow and Join PBC-Abu Dhabi by contacting through social media, email [email protected] or WhatsApp 050 9925116.