Ex-Senator Rodolfo Biazon passes away at 88

Courtesy: Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE via ABS-CBN

Former Senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Rodolfo Biazon passed away according to his family. He was 88.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers. It was truly worth it. Papa fought a long and exhausting battle,” Rino Biazon, the son of the late senator said.

“It’s time to get rest, Papa! We love you so dearly! Thanks for bringing HONOR to the Biazon family. We are so proud of you,” he added.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon also revealed the cause of death of his father.

The former senator was confined in the hospital since May 21 due to “serious pneumonia”. He was intubated from May 22 to June 3.

On Sunday, Ruffy debunked rumors that his father already passed away.

“There is a social media post claiming that my dad, former Senator Rodolfo G. Biazon has passed away. We would like to inform the public that he is presently confined in the hospital, still being treated for pneumonia. We ask his friends and supporters to pray for his recovery,” Ruffy said in an interview.

