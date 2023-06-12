Cebu Pacific celebrates Philippine Independence Day with Dubai-Manila AED 1 seat sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, celebrates the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence with its signature #CEBSuperSeatFest.

For as low as AED 1 one-way base fare from Dubai to Manila (exclusive of fees and surcharges), Filipinos and UAE residents can book select Philippine destinations from 12 to 15 June 2023. Travel period is from 1 November 2023 to 31 May 2024, perfect for those who wish to plan their next getaway ahead of time.

Explore exciting new destinations in the Philippines with this limited-time offer. Whether you want to dive into the pristine waters of General Santos City’s beaches, taste the delicious street food in Bacolod, try sandboarding in Laoag, discover the mesmerising underground river in Puerto Princesa, or indulge in the authentic cuisines of Davao, now is your chance!

Travellers coming from Dubai can take advantage of CEB’s direct flights to the Philippines, which operate twice daily from Dubai to Manila.

The Super Seat Fest is CEB’s special way of celebrating the freedom to fly, bringing families together and inspiring travellers to explore the beauty of the Philippines through affordable and convenient flights.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Don’t miss out! Book your seats now at www.bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.