UAE announces six-day public sector holiday for Eid al Adha

In exciting news for residents and workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the official Eid al Adha holiday has been confirmed, providing a well-deserved break for the upcoming festive season.

The holiday period will span six days, commencing on Tuesday, June 27, and concluding on Friday, June 30, for public sector employees. Work will resume on Monday, July 3, as per a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

While this announcement primarily pertains to the public sector, it is anticipated that the private sector will also align with these dates, ensuring a unified celebration across the entire UAE.

The Eid al Adha holiday, encompassing Arafat Day and Eid al Adha itself, marks the third and fourth major public holidays of the year, following New Year’s Day and Eid al Fitr. The addition of this extended break offers individuals an opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and engage in traditional festivities.

By the end of 2023, the UAE will have observed a total of 14 public holidays, contributing to the country’s commitment to promoting work-life balance and ensuring the well-being of its residents.

Below is a comprehensive list of the public holidays in the UAE for the year 2023:

* New Year’s Day: January 1

* Eid al Fitr: April 20, 21, 22, and 23

* Arafat Day: June 27

* Eid al Adha: June 28, 29, 30

* Islamic New Year: July 19

* The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 27

* Commemoration Day: December 1

* National Day: December 2, 3