NewsTFT News

UAE announces six-day public sector holiday for Eid al Adha

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

In exciting news for residents and workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the official Eid al Adha holiday has been confirmed, providing a well-deserved break for the upcoming festive season.

The holiday period will span six days, commencing on Tuesday, June 27, and concluding on Friday, June 30, for public sector employees. Work will resume on Monday, July 3, as per a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

While this announcement primarily pertains to the public sector, it is anticipated that the private sector will also align with these dates, ensuring a unified celebration across the entire UAE.

The Eid al Adha holiday, encompassing Arafat Day and Eid al Adha itself, marks the third and fourth major public holidays of the year, following New Year’s Day and Eid al Fitr. The addition of this extended break offers individuals an opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and engage in traditional festivities.

By the end of 2023, the UAE will have observed a total of 14 public holidays, contributing to the country’s commitment to promoting work-life balance and ensuring the well-being of its residents.

Below is a comprehensive list of the public holidays in the UAE for the year 2023:
* New Year’s Day: January 1
* Eid al Fitr: April 20, 21, 22, and 23
* Arafat Day: June 27
* Eid al Adha: June 28, 29, 30
* Islamic New Year: July 19
* The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 27
* Commemoration Day: December 1
* National Day: December 2, 3

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T152118.566

Mavy Legaspi admits being ready to face bashers amid ‘Eat Bulaga’ stint

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T130737.273

Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo share why they became instant BFFS

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T131534.463

Dubai beautifies popular parks, playgrounds

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T121205.443

PHIVOLCS records 1 volcanic earthquake, 177 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button