PHIVOLCS records 1 volcanic earthquake, 177 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday has logged one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano over the past 24 hours as it remained under Alert Level 3.

According to its 8AM bulletin, Phivolcs said that the Mayon Volcano continues to have “intensified unrest or magmatic unrest.”

A fair crater glow from the volcano also remained to be visible to the naked eye, while its edifice was inflated. It also emitted moderate amounts of plumes, drifting generally east.

On June 10, Mayon released 1205 tons of sulfur dioxide.

Phivolcs reminded the public that entry into 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and flying any aircraft close to the volcano is strictly prohibited.

Further, it warned residents about the possible hazards that can occur within the area such as:

Rockfalls or landslides or avalanches

Ballistic fragments

Lava flows and lava fountaining

Pyroclastic density currents

Moderate-sized explosions

Lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) earlier reported that more than 7,000 people and 2,169 families had been evacuated to designated public school buildings and evacuation centers in Albay as of June 10.

It also said that a total of 102,000 family food packs were distributed to the province.