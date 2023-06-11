Fire breaks out in Dubai warehouse

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2, Dubai on Saturday afternoon, local authorities have reported.

According to the Dubai Civil Defence, the fire was reported around 2:30PM on June 10. Firefighters quickly responded to the call and arrived in the scene within five minutes.

They found the fire coming from a building materials warehouse.

The Emirates Martyrs station of Civil Defence immediately evacuated people and fought the fire.

Around 3PM, the fire has been controlled and authorities reported no casualties.

Cooling operations were underway around 4PM, and the site was handed over to relevant authorities to determine the cause of the fire.