NewsTFT News

Dubai beautifies popular parks, playgrounds

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with international sports and entertainment companies, has announced on Friday the successful completion of the beautification works of four playgrounds in popular parks in the emirate.

The painting and beautification works were carried out in two playgrounds in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa Park, while renovation projects were completed in two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park.

In an official release, the Dubai Municipality said: “The initiative was aimed at creatively beautifying the basketball and football courts in the parks through artistic redesigns using modern colours and art works, in order to enhance their aesthetics and provide visitors with a unique experience.”

“The project embodies the extent to which Dubai Municipality cares about the interests and hobbies of all members of society, and its keenness to plan and implement projects that enhance the attractiveness and beauty of the city,” it added.

Through this initiative, visitors and residents will be able to take part and enjoy enhanced recreational and sports activities, further promoting a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T170215.134

UAE announces six-day public sector holiday for Eid al Adha

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T152118.566

Mavy Legaspi admits being ready to face bashers amid ‘Eat Bulaga’ stint

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 08T130737.273

Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo share why they became instant BFFS

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 11T121205.443

PHIVOLCS records 1 volcanic earthquake, 177 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button