Dubai beautifies popular parks, playgrounds

The Dubai Municipality, in collaboration with international sports and entertainment companies, has announced on Friday the successful completion of the beautification works of four playgrounds in popular parks in the emirate.

The painting and beautification works were carried out in two playgrounds in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa Park, while renovation projects were completed in two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park.

In an official release, the Dubai Municipality said: “The initiative was aimed at creatively beautifying the basketball and football courts in the parks through artistic redesigns using modern colours and art works, in order to enhance their aesthetics and provide visitors with a unique experience.”

“The project embodies the extent to which Dubai Municipality cares about the interests and hobbies of all members of society, and its keenness to plan and implement projects that enhance the attractiveness and beauty of the city,” it added.

Through this initiative, visitors and residents will be able to take part and enjoy enhanced recreational and sports activities, further promoting a healthy and vibrant lifestyle.