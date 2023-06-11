DEWA introduces new smart facility to enhance water leakage detection

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre has launched a new, advanced, and smart facility to simulate various leakage cases of water transmission pipelines.

According to Emirates News Agency – WAM, this new facility will allow evaluation, development, and testing of new leak detection techniques. The Centre developed the facility using software and hardware, based on the concept of the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows for complete remote monitoring and control of the facility.

The facility includes smart transmission pipes equipped with sensors to monitor hydraulic indicators, collect data on water pressure, flow and temperature, and control an IoT platform that stores data. This data is used to train Machine Learning models to detect leakage events.

Based on experimental data using the facility, the developed algorithm was able to identify leakage events with 94.4 percent accuracy. DEWA’s R&D Centre continues to perform further experimentation to improve algorithms for leak detection in water transmission pipelines and test sensors.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, highlighted that the new facility reinforces DEWA’s leadership and global excellence in reducing losses in water networks.

He also affirmed the role of the R&D Centre in developing DEWA’s smart grid and the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide world-class services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai and maintain the organization’s position at the forefront of global utilities.

In a statement, Al Tayer said: “DEWA adopts the latest technologies in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and water networks. It applies the best global practices in all its projects to raise production and operational efficiency.”

“DEWA has made significant achievements in developing its water network to enhance its efficiency and reliability as well as raise the amount of water flow to keep pace with the prosperity of Dubai, and provide its services to more than one million customers according to the highest standards of quality, availability, reliability, and efficiency,” he added.