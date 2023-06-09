Emirates Draw To Sponsor 125th Philippine Independence Day With Prizes and Unforgettable Activities

As the 125th Philippine Independence Day approaches, Emirates Draw, the UAE’s leading gaming operator announce it will be the Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming 125th Philippine Independence Day celebration event. This event not only pays tribute to the vibrant cultural heritage of the Filipino community but also reflects Emirates Draw’s dedication to societal welfare by bringing joy, rewards, and recognition to Filipinos residing in the UAE.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the Philippine Independence Day celebrations,” expressed Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw who went on to say: “The Filipino community has been instrumental in the success of our games. We are truly grateful for their dedication and could not have been happier when Russel Tuazon won AED 15,000,000 in one of our games!” When asked about why Emirates Draw was introducing multiple games, Chader replied: “It is our mission to make a positive impact, create real change and inspire success stories through our lucky winners, so the more games we have, the more lives we can change as well as contribute to our flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme (CRRP) which benefits all the community. We invite everyone, Filipino or not, to come join us on the 18th and celebrate A Better Tomorrow and we look forward to a memorable celebration!”

Taking place on June 18th, 2023, the festivities will be held at the esteemed Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Emirates Draw will be an integral part of the Filipino Social Club’s PID Celebration, ensuring a lively evening filled with cultural activities, entertainment, and community engagement.

From 8 am to 8 pm, visitors can participate in the “Spin the Wheel” activity by purchasing tickets from the kiosks, with the chance to win attractive prizes.

Emirates Draw’s commitment to social and environmental initiatives is deeply rooted in its DNA. In line with their dedication, Emirates Draw will present two esteemed awards during the upcoming Gawad Pinoy 2023. The awards, namely the Outstanding Community Leader and Outstanding Filipino Emirate Award, will honour individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the community, celebrating their profound impact on society.

Emirates Draw extends a warm invitation to all Filipinos and members of the wider community to join them on June 18th, 2023, experiencing the excitement, rewards, and camaraderie they have in store. For more information about Emirates Draw, games and CRRP, please visit www.emiratesdraw.com and www.saveourcorals.org.