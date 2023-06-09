Commemorate the 125th Philippine Independence Day at BurJuman Mall!

Calling all Filipinos in Dubai! Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the momentous 125th Philippine Independence Day at BurJuman Mall!

From June 10th to June 12th, immerse yourself in an extraordinary extravaganza that promises an abundance of excitement, cultural immersion, and a strong sense of community togetherness.

Step into the heart of BurJuman Mall, where the main atrium will pulsate with the essence of national pride. Strike a pose with the specially designed photo op area adorned with the Philippine flag, capturing these precious moments alongside your loved ones. Embrace the unity and heritage that make this celebration uniquely significant to our Filipino community.

On June 11th, from 6 pm to 8 pm, brace yourself for an electrifying roadshow hosted by TAG FM, featuring the dynamic radio presenters Pepper Reu and Johnny Biryani. Prepare for an evening filled with exhilarating games, infectious laughter, and non-stop entertainment. But that’s not all – we have an exciting surprise in store for you. We’ll be giving away AED 10,000 worth of vouchers, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the festivities.

Joining the celebration to honor BurJuman Mall’s extended Filipino community will be Vice Consul Jim Jimeno and Cultural Officer Joie Pabilla from the Philippine Consulate General Dubai. Their presence will further enhance the sense of pride and camaraderie during this remarkable occasion.

As the celebration reaches its pinnacle on June 12th, make sure to grab your complimentary flag pin and prepare to be mesmerized by captivating roaming cultural performances at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm.

Witness the graceful dances, enchanting music, and breathtaking displays of talent that breathe life into the rich traditions of the Philippines. It will be a grand finale that leaves you spellbound and bursting with pride.

But the festivities don’t end there. Treat your taste buds to mouth-watering Filipino cuisine and explore BurJuman Mall’s Filipino F&B brands, including Bacolod Inasal, Manila Street Food, Siomai House, Bo’s Coffee, and more. Keep an eye out for something extra special in store for you. Immerse yourself in the delectable flavors and inviting aromas that define the Philippines, making this celebration a truly sensational and multi-sensory experience.

So come together at Burjuman Mall as we honor the 125th Philippine Independence Day, celebrating our Filipino heritage!