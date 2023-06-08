Emirates Draw leads the way in Coral Reef Restoration for World Oceans Day

June 8th marks World Oceans Day, a global celebration dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of our oceans and promoting their protection. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the most promising efforts to safeguard our marine ecosystems is the unique Coral Reef Restoration Programme of Emirates Draw, an initiative that stands as a beacon of hope for the future of our oceans and generations to come.

Emirates Draw’s flagship Coral Reef Restoration Programme (CRRP) is aimed at restoring and preserving marine ecosystems on a significant scale within the UAE and its surrounding coastlines. The programme’s focus reflects the country’s leading efforts to safeguard coral reefs across the region, showcasing its unwavering commitment to sustainability and its dedication to improving coastal societies and economies for a secure future.

As the first community-driven activity of its kind, CRRP is part of a comprehensive, long-term package of initiatives led by Emirates Draw, exclusively dedicated to environmental protection, combating climate change, and marine conservation in the years to come.

The UAE’s coral reefs hold a remarkable position, globally ranking 38th in size. However, these majestic underwater ecosystems face imminent danger and could disappear within a few years if urgent action is not taken. The coral reefs in the UAE serve as homes to some of the most thriving coral species in the Arabian Gulf. It is crucial that we unite, raising awareness about their critical condition and ensuring their survival for the benefit of future generations and the promise of a better tomorrow.

Emirates Draw invites everyone to participate actively in protecting the UAE’s coral reefs. By purchasing a Pencil(s) from Emirates Draw, individuals support the organisation’s dedicated efforts in coral planting activities aimed at protecting marine life and increasing awareness about the importance of marine conservation.

Each purchase not only supports these vital initiatives but also provides the opportunity to join the weekly draws, MEGA7, FAST5 and EASY6 where participants stand a chance to win substantial cash prizes of up to AED 100 million. It’s an incredible opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the preservation of our precious marine ecosystems.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Coral Reef Restoration Programme (CRRP) has made remarkable progress in supporting the UAE government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and enhancing the coastal economy.

With 1,930 dives conducted and over 9,503 coral fragments planted to date, the programme has made a substantial impact, covering an impressive 6,938 square meters underwater.

Emirates Draw’s Coral Reef Restoration Programme exemplifies the power of collective action and the immense benefits of corporate social responsibility. Their efforts not only contribute to the conservation of marine ecosystems but also inspire individuals and organizations alike to recognize the importance of environmental stewardship. By joining hands and working together, we can protect our oceans, preserve their natural resources, and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.

On World Oceans Day and every day, let us unite to safeguard our oceans, protect our coral reefs, and embrace the responsibility of nurturing the magnificent ecosystems that sustain life on our planet.

