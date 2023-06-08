NewsTFT News

Celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day at City Centre Deira

City Centre Deira (CCD) is proud to commemorate the 125th Philippine Independence Day with a spectacular lineup of events and exciting offers.

Join CCD from June 7th to June 12th for a celebration filled with entertainment and prizes that honor the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the Philippines.

From June 10th to June 12th, immerse yourself in a shopping extravaganza at City Centre Deira. Spend AED 300 anywhere in CCD, including Carrefour, for a chance to win 125,000 Share points daily! That’s equivalent to AED 12,500, giving you even more reasons to indulge in retail therapy.

Prepare to be enthralled by captivating performances from the Kalayaan 2023 singers and dancers.

From June 7th to June 12th, excluding June 10th, you can experience the magic of live talk shows, interviews, and quizzes, where exciting prizes, including Kalayaan shirts and a mobile phone, await lucky winners.

On June 9th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, gear up for an unforgettable evening of star-studded encounters and memorable interactions as City Centre Deira welcome the presence of Filipino celebrities Richard Gutierrez, Sue Ramirez, and Sofia Andres.

Ella Orencillo, a talented Filipino artist based in Dubai, will be bringing her creativity to life at Food Central by crafting a captivating 3D interactive wall mural. From June 7 to 9, visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness Ella’s artistic process as she dedicates three days to its creation. Once finished, the mural will serve as a visually appealing backdrop, providing customers with a delightful photo experience to cherish.

On June 12th, be part of a momentous occasion as we raise the flag and witness an inspiring speech by our esteemed Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Alfonso Ver. Experience the patriotic spirit and sense of unity as Filipinos pay tribute to the remarkable journey towards freedom and independence with City Centre Deira.

