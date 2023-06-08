Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi celebrates women empowerment through ‘Mutya Ng Kasarinlan’

As we celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day, there is no better way to highlight Filipino empowerment, positivity, intelligence, skills, charisma, beauty, and cultural pride than through a pageant competition.

“Mutya Ng Kasarinlan,” organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, embodies the true essence of a Filipina, highlighting not only the physical assets in their stunning display of poise but also their cultured traits that are deeply rooted in our history and traditions. We also acknowledge the importance of positivity and grace, resilience and unwavering spirit, the values for which the Filipino people are known.

When people think of beauty pageants, the first thing that comes to mind is girls up on stage, decked out in their best attire with their makeup and hair expertly styled. On the other hand, some people take notice of the hard work, dedication, and preparation that goes into these events. The talk about pageants is so intriguing due to the multiple views associated with them—do they objectify women and showcase them as just pretty objects? Or, do they provide women a platform for empowerment?

A big issue in our society is the notion of physical appearance, especially that of women and their femininity. Women and young girls care more about their looks, how skinny and fit they are, and what their hair and makeup look like. The pressure to look like the girls on stage when you’re watching beauty pageants can affect a lot of girls negatively. However, there are positive aspects to these pageants that viewers might not realize.

Our theme is transformative change and promotion of cultural pride. We believe that it is essential to recognize and celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our beloved country and to empower women to embrace and showcase their unique cultural identities.

During the remarkable Talent Show and Preliminary Gown Competition, the lovely candidates captivated us with their unique talents and charisma as well as celebrating the spirit of unity and pride that brings us all together.

The candidates displayed these qualities throughout their performances and their attitude toward each other and the pageant as a whole.

Mutya Ng Kasarinlan, in its third season, continues to inspire us to embrace our inner beauty, spread love and positivity and to embrace inclusivity wherever we go.

May this exciting journey serve as a reminder of the incredible achievements and contributions of the Filipino community, both here in Abu Dhabi and beyond.