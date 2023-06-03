PH launches ‘eGov Super App’ to streamline gov’t services, lessen corruption

The Philippines through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched a mobile application on Friday to serve as a one-stop-shop for several transactions with the national and local government units.

Called the “eGov Super App,” it aims to streamline government services, providing the public hassle-free transactions and processes.

This step comes under the leadership of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who has emphasized the importance of e-governance as a means to keep pace with modern advancements.

“This is what we are pushing for. This is what e-governance is about — to bring it all together, to make it simple and available and accessible,” Marcos said in his speech during the app’s launch at the President’s Hall of Malacañan Palace.

Aside from providing ease of government transactions, the eGov Super App seeks to combat corruption in the country.

“I am very, very happy that we are going in this direction. There is another part of this that is extremely important, that is sometimes we do not talk about, and that is the lessening of corruption,” Marcos said.

According to the President, the digitalization of government services would be “useful, easy, and convenient” for ordinary Filipino citizens, and that the use of new technologies would also get rid of “fixers” who ask for money, in exchange for facilitating transactions with government agencies.

Through the mobile application, Filipinos will be able to access and avail of government services such as valid personal identification in digital format, essential daily government services, e-tourism and e-travel services, e-payments and banking services; and even useful news and information about various subjects.

In a Facebook post, the DICT said that the eGov Super App can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store.