NewsTFT News

PH launches ‘eGov Super App’ to streamline gov’t services, lessen corruption

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera11 hours ago

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

The Philippines through the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched a mobile application on Friday to serve as a one-stop-shop for several transactions with the national and local government units.

Called the “eGov Super App,” it aims to streamline government services, providing the public hassle-free transactions and processes.

This step comes under the leadership of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who has emphasized the importance of e-governance as a means to keep pace with modern advancements.

“This is what we are pushing for. This is what e-governance is about — to bring it all together, to make it simple and available and accessible,” Marcos said in his speech during the app’s launch at the President’s Hall of Malacañan Palace.

Aside from providing ease of government transactions, the eGov Super App seeks to combat corruption in the country.

“I am very, very happy that we are going in this direction. There is another part of this that is extremely important, that is sometimes we do not talk about, and that is the lessening of corruption,” Marcos said.

According to the President, the digitalization of government services would be “useful, easy, and convenient” for ordinary Filipino citizens, and that the use of new technologies would also get rid of “fixers” who ask for money, in exchange for facilitating transactions with government agencies.

Through the mobile application, Filipinos will be able to access and avail of government services such as valid personal identification in digital format, essential daily government services, e-tourism and e-travel services, e-payments and banking services; and even useful news and information about various subjects.

In a Facebook post, the DICT said that the eGov Super App can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera11 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 06 03T140231.543

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police release footage to warn motorists of the dangers of ‘distracted driving’

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 03T110133.112

Over 200 killed, 900 injured in three-train crash in India

13 hours ago
bi 1

BI warns vs fake OECs online

13 hours ago
dmw

DMW closes illegal recruitment agency offering bogus jobs

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button