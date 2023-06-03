NewsTFT News

Over 200 killed, 900 injured in three-train crash in India

Courtesy: Dibyangshu Sarkar, AFP

More than 200 people died and about 900 others were injured in a collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Balasore, India on June 2, Friday, local media reported.

According to state chief secretary Pradeep Jena, the death toll is currently at 233, and is expected to rise as there are still people who remain unaccounted for.

In a report from Kyodo News, the accident happened when several passenger cars overturned after a train derailed and ran onto an adjacent track before colliding with at least one other train. The crash site is about 200 kilometers northeast of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha state.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his distress over the accident.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he wrote.

The cause of the tragic crash is yet to be determined, and local authorities are currently prioritizing rescue operations.

