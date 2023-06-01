NewsTFT News

LTO to prioritize OFWs working as drivers for plastic license cards

8 hours ago

The Land Transportation Office said that it will be prioritizing overseas Filipino workers who are working as drivers for the remaining plastic license cards.

LTO office-in-charge Hector Villacorta said on Thursday that there are about 53,000 license cards left in their inventory and they will give priority to departing OFWs.

“The best way is to give it to those about to depart OFWs. Baka hindi tanggapin ng Saudi o Middle East o kung saan man ‘yung papel eh pupunta sila abroad para magtrabaho pero ‘yung lisensya baka ‘di paniwalaan,” Villacorta said in a public briefing.

The LTO chief said that he already gave an order to regional offices for prioritizing OFWs.

“We’re talking to our regional directors na ang i-priority ay those traveling as drivers ang occupation,” he added.

The LTO previously announced that it will be printing licenses in paper due to lack of plastic cards.

Villacorta vows to address d the lack of license cards and license plates for motorcycles during stint LTO head.

