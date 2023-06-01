NewsTFT News

Al Ain completes 50% of designing project for directional signs, to install 20,000 new signboards in city

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: Al Ain City Municipality/Facebook

The municipality of Al Ain has announced on Wednesday that it completed 50 percent of the project of designing and implementing directional signs in the city.

According to their Facebook post, the old boards will be replaced by 20,000 new ones, removing 45 percent of dilapidated and repetitive panels.

This move, the authority said, will enable drivers to follow the required road signs with ease and clarity.

Further, the new signs aim to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure, and public utilities, in addition to maintaining their effectiveness.

The completion of the project’s final phase is expected around December next year.

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

