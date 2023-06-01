Al Ain completes 50% of designing project for directional signs, to install 20,000 new signboards in city

The municipality of Al Ain has announced on Wednesday that it completed 50 percent of the project of designing and implementing directional signs in the city.

According to their Facebook post, the old boards will be replaced by 20,000 new ones, removing 45 percent of dilapidated and repetitive panels.

This move, the authority said, will enable drivers to follow the required road signs with ease and clarity.

Further, the new signs aim to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure, and public utilities, in addition to maintaining their effectiveness.

The completion of the project’s final phase is expected around December next year.