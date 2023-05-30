NewsTFT News

Robin Padilla tenders ‘irrevocable’ resignation as PDP-Laban executive vice president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Senator Robin Padilla said on Tuesday that he has resigned as executive vice president of the political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Padilla said that he resigned from his post from the party so that he can focus on fulfilling his duties as a senator.

The actor-turned-lawmaker added that he will stay as a member of PDP-Laban.

“Today, May 29, I tender my irrevocable resignation as EVP of PDP-Laban. That said, I intend to remain a member of the party,” Padilla said.

“As an incumbent senator with a heavy mandate, I am aware that other duties – including my position as EVP of the party – must give way to my ability to fulfill my sworn duty to the people,” the senator explained/

Padilla said that the party needs an executive vice president who can devote more time on the needs and concerns of the party.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T163128.443

BTS’ Suga kicks off solo Asian tour in Jakarta

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T150550.257

Teves says he’s being used as Maharlika Bill distraction

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T142655.537

European Space Agency is paying £15,600 to volunteers to lie in bed for 60 days

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 30T123404.836

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi delivers emotional speech as ISS mission ends

8 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button