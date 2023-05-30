Robin Padilla tenders ‘irrevocable’ resignation as PDP-Laban executive vice president

Senator Robin Padilla said on Tuesday that he has resigned as executive vice president of the political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

Padilla said that he resigned from his post from the party so that he can focus on fulfilling his duties as a senator.

The actor-turned-lawmaker added that he will stay as a member of PDP-Laban.

“Today, May 29, I tender my irrevocable resignation as EVP of PDP-Laban. That said, I intend to remain a member of the party,” Padilla said.

“As an incumbent senator with a heavy mandate, I am aware that other duties – including my position as EVP of the party – must give way to my ability to fulfill my sworn duty to the people,” the senator explained/

Padilla said that the party needs an executive vice president who can devote more time on the needs and concerns of the party.