Arnie Teves says he’s powerless vs. Romualdez over possible expulsion from House

File photo

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said that he is powerless against those who may push for his expulsion at the House of Representatives. Teves was referring to House Speaker Martin Romualdez and House Ethics Committee Chairperson Felimon Espares.

“It’s not that I am ready or I am considering. It’s that I am powerless over these people, ‘di ba? Sino naman si Arnie para lumaban kay Speaker at sa Chairman dyan,” Teves said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

Teves said that he could not fight those who are in power when it comes to his fate at the lower house.

“Kung ibang klaseng away, labanan ko ‘yan e. Pero kung away na sila-sila lang ang gumagawa ng batas o ng rules of the game, paano ako lalaban?” Teves said.

The House ethics panel proposed stiffer sanctions against Teves after his 60-day suspension lapsed. Teves also slammed the refusal of the panel to allow him to attend the hearing virtually.

“They say I’m not allowed to join via teleconference because I am staying abroad. What’s their proof that I am abroad? What if I’m in the Philippines right now?,” Teves said.

“It’s the rule of the boss, not the rule of law,” Teves added.

 

