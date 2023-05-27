NewsEntertainmentTFT News

“Iniyak ko yon” Alma Moreno admits getting hurt after Karen Davila interview in 2015

Actress Alma Moreno shared that her viral interview with ABS-CBN journalist Karen Davila in 2015 had hurt her feelings in one way or another.

Moreno said it affected her negatively but was able to move on after realizing that she does not need to prove herself to anyone.

Moreno ran for a senatorial post in 2015 and guested on Davila’s show. Netizens immediately made fun of Moreno for not being able to answer Davila’s questions.

“Hindi, kasi ‘pag may dalahin ako, lagi akong nakakapit sa taas. Parang dumaan lang sa akin—nalungkot ako, nasaktan ako pero after no’n kailangan lumaban sa buhay e,” she said.

“Hindi pwedeng kapag nadapa ka o kung anong mangyari sa ‘yo ay hindi ka na babangon,” Moreno said.

Ogie Diaz then asked her if she was hurt with reaction from the interview.

“Nung una dinamdam ko ‘yon. Syempre tao lang naman ako na normal na nasasaktan. Iniyak ko din ‘yon,” she said.

“Pero after no’n wala na—kailangan maging matibay ako e,” she added. “Sa lahat ng ayaw ko kahit nung araw—ayokong magself-pity,” Moreno added.

Watch the interview here:

