WhatsApp announces new message editing feature

Online messaging platform WhatsApp has announced its new feature that will allow users to edit their messages after sending them.

In a blog post on the WhatsApp website, it explained how the editing process works.

“All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after,” it said.

“Edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” it added.

This new feature has started rolling out to users in some parts of the world and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.