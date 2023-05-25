Khalifa Fund and talabat UAE sign MoU aimed at empowering Emirati SMEs in the capital

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with talabat UAE, the UAE’s leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, to support Emirati small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi. The MoU aims to provide a range of resources and support Emirati entrepreneurs through a yearly contract that grants them subsidised fees and special benefits, including a dedicated account manager for ongoing consultation and support as they start their online journey.

The collaboration will allow Khalifa Fund businesses in the food and beverage sector to display and sell food items on the talabat app, enabling them to expand their business by increasing their brand’s online visibility and reach. Entrepreneurs will also benefit from having direct access to the platform’s large and extensive customer database and logistics network.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with talabat to support the growth and development of Emirati entrepreneurs and SMEs in Abu Dhabi. This MoU is a significant step towards achieving our vision of further enhancing Emirati entrepreneur’s capacity in the F&B sector, while continuing to foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE. We look forward to working with talabat to help these businesses succeed and thrive.”

Her Excellency added: “The exponential growth of e-commerce and q-commerce in the region presents an opportunity for us to provide entrepreneurs in these sectors with beneficial tools and resources which will help them to be more efficient in a competitive market. This partnership represents and showcases Khalifa Fund’s commitment to identifying various ways in which to enhance our entrepreneurial ecosystem”

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “Having begun our journey as a startup in the region, supporting SMEs is inherent in the culture of talabat UAE. We believe in the immense value SMEs contribute to the sustainable economic development of the country, as well as their vital role in introducing innovative concepts to the market.”

She added: “We are proud to partner with Khalifa Fund to empower Emirati entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi. This is part of our ongoing efforts to provide SMEs across the emirates with a platform to enhance their digital presence and reach, as well as extend our knowledge and expertise to help them flourish. It is through such strategic collaborations with dedicated governmental entities that we are able to utilize our technology to support local talent.”

Through this partnership, talabat will develop a specialized programme to help entrepreneurs accelerate their digital footprint commerce and increase their visibility.