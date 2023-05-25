HONOR Launches the New Flagship Smartphones HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs

Global technology brand HONOR has officially revealed its latest flagship smartphones from the premium HONOR Magic Series, HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic Vs. These flagship smartphones showcase HONOR’s cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including Millisecond Falcon Captures & AI Motion Sensing in the HONOR Magic5 Pro and the Industry’s First Super-Light Gearless Hinge Technology in the HONOR Magic Vs.

HONOR Magic5 Pro, Unleash the Power of Magic

Unrivaled Photography and Videography Capabilities

Equipped with the All-new HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts an all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm and AI Motion Sensing capture, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable speed and clarity.

Millisecond Flacon Capture, Unparalleled Capturing Speed

Optimizing the speed of the entire imaging process, including improving the speed of camera start-up, focus, shutter and image capture, the breakthrough Millisecond Flacon Capture feature not only gives the HONOR Magic5 Pro the fastest capturing speed on the market but also boosts its image clarity.

HONOR R&D team upgrades the image cache packed on the HONOR Magic5 Pro, boosting a double cache of 200 milliseconds to maximum 1500 milliseconds, ensuring certain amounts of images can be stored at the backend.

AI Motion Sensing, Detect Motions and Capture Moments

Featuring an AI network with more than 270,000 images, the AI Motion Sensing technology enables the camera to recognize varied scenarios precisely, intelligently identify the highlight point in running, jumping and smiling scenarios and help users to capture the best moment, every time.

To put the technology to the test, HONOR has been named the Guinness World Records™ to Smartphone partner, to capture an official world record attempt for the World’s Highest Between-The-Leg Slam Dunk.

Ultra Fusion Computational Optics technology

This time, the HONOR Magic5 Pro also boasts an all-new Ultra Fusion Computational Optics technology, which is a computational optical algorithm complimenting the camera system, drastically improves image clarity at 3.5x-100x zoom, setting the device apart from other smartphones on the market.

Exceptional Display with Industry’s First Technologies

With an exceptional display, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has seized #1 position in the DXOMARK Smartphone Display Ranking with a score of 151. The HONOR Magic5 Pro is the first smartphone to support both LTPO display and 2160 PWM Dimming technology.

Boasting a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display accompanied by a Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology, the HONOR Magic5 Pro guarantees an immersive viewing experience in all scenarios.

AI Privacy Call 2.0

HONOR’s AI Privacy Call is a groundbreaking solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many. Thanks to a pioneering AI Directional Sound Technology, the screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

HONOR Magic Vs, Unfold Your Magic

HONOR also announced the debut of HONOR Magic Vs, the brand’s first foldable flagship for the Middle East and overseas markets. The HONOR Magic Vs packs groundbreaking innovations with exceptional user experience into an elegant and stylish design.

Industry’s First Super-Light Gearless Hinge Technology

The HONOR Magic Vs brings the First Super-Light Gearless Hinge design with no gap technology to make this foldable smartphone slim and lightweight.

HONOR has used the single-piece casting processing technology to create the Super-Light Gearless Hinge, which has enabled them to significantly minimize the number of structural elements from 92 down to just 4[1].

Slim Design, 5000mAh Large Battery

With a slim design of only 12.9mm[2] and a weight of a 267g[3], the HONOR Magic Vs is an impressively lightweight foldable smartphone. What’s even more remarkable is that it comes with a 5000mAh battery – the biggest battery among foldable smartphones under 270g weight.

The HONOR Magic Vs has surpassed several other foldable smartphones in the market by exhibiting no gap between its screens when folded or unfolded, thanks to its sophisticated hinge design.

Built with aerospace-grade materials, the hinge can withstand up to 400,000 folds, ensuring long-lasting durability to deliver a worry-free and smooth experience.

Color and Availability

Designed for adventurous spirits, the HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in two stunning colors[4] – Black and Meadow Green, all inspired by the wonder of nature.

Starting from today till June 1st HONOR Magic Series will be available for pre-order with exciting prices and amazing offers.

HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available for pre-order in UAE at an amazing price of 3999 and free gifts worth AED 896 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3, 1-year screen protection, 1-year extended warranty (24 months total) and phone cover.

HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available for pre-order through HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, noon, Etisalat by e&.

The HONOR Magic Vs will be available in two stunning colors – Cyan and Black. Inspired by the lush green colors in nature, the one-of-a-kind Cyan colorway is the perfect choice for the fashionable crowd, and Black, a classic colorway that never goes out of style.

HONOR Magic Vs will be available for pre-order in UAE Markets at a price of AED 6499 and special gifts worth AED 2497 including HONOR Watch GS3, 6 months screen protection (inner & outer screen), 1-year extended warranty (24 months total) and Aramid Case.

HONOR Magic Vs will be available for pre-order through HONOR Online Store, Emax, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Etisalat by e&.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com .