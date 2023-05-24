RLC Residences highlight premium home investment options at PPIE 2023

Mari Lorinie D. Catabay, Senior Brand Management Officer at RLC Residences, has delivered an insightful presentation on the topic “What makes a home premium?” during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Catabay highlighted four major categories of a premium residence, showcasing RLC Residences’ high-end properties such as Le Pont Residences, Mantawi Residences, Sierra Valley Gardens, The Radiance Manila Bay, The Sapphire Bloc, among others.

In her presentation, she said that location, features, amenities, and value appreciation are the top factors that make a home premium.

According to Catabay, location significantly impacts the value of your property.

“When we talk about location, it’s not just the physical address, but also the investment potential. Is that a property located in an up-and-coming area? Does it have a significant growth potential?” Catabay said.

In line with this, she introduced RLC Residences’ newest premium development — the Mantawi Residences, which is strategically located along Ouano Avenue where thriving Cebu City and Mandaue meet.

Another factor that makes a home premium is its features. This includes unique items within your unit or residential building. It is also what sets your investment apart from any average home.

For RLC Residences, Catabay mentioned that it offers features like smart home technology, curated living spaces, and outdoor spaces, which elevates the lifestyle of a homeowner.

Moreover, a property’s amenities should also be considered for it to be called premium. In her presentation, Catabay said: “For RLC, we try to introduce hyper-sized amenities in our premium homes. These refer to larger than life amenities that goes beyond standard features for most residential buildings.”

Amenities like golf simulator, private movie theatre, dog parks, rooftop gardens, among others, are designed to provide residents a communal space.

Lastly, to complete the factors of what make a home premium is its value appreciation. Catabay explained that value appreciation is an important consideration for real estate investors as it can result to a long-term wealth creation and financial stability.

“Premium homes are considered to be a great investment for those seeking to maximize long term return on investment,” Catabay stated.

This year’s PPIE was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.

Watch her presentation here:



