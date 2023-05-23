UAE foreign ministry announces official name change

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced on Monday the change in its official name to the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs” (MoFA).

This move is pursuant to Federal Decree – Law No. (3) of 2023 amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The law includes replacing the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), wherever they appear in the title or texts of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and in any other legislation.

The ministry’s key role is to establish principles of peaceful co-existence, mutual respect, and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs as cornerstones of UAE’s foreign policy.

Through its embassies and diplomatic missions around the globe, the MoFA serves as a bridge between the UAE’s leaders and residents, and the rest of the world.

It is responsible for charting the country’s foreign policy, supervising all foreign relations, protecting the interests of the country and its citizens abroad, promoting the image of the country and its values and policies, among others.