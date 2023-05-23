NewsTFT News

UAE foreign ministry announces official name change

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced on Monday the change in its official name to the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs” (MoFA).

This move is pursuant to Federal Decree – Law No. (3) of 2023 amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The law includes replacing the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), wherever they appear in the title or texts of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and in any other legislation.

The ministry’s key role is to establish principles of peaceful co-existence, mutual respect, and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs as cornerstones of UAE’s foreign policy.

Through its embassies and diplomatic missions around the globe, the MoFA serves as a bridge between the UAE’s leaders and residents, and the rest of the world.

It is responsible for charting the country’s foreign policy, supervising all foreign relations, protecting the interests of the country and its citizens abroad, promoting the image of the country and its values and policies, among others.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T115333.373

Catriona Gray posts sweet birthday message to fiance Sam Milby

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T113122.150

Experts from PH’s real estate giants tackle the advantages of investing in a township at PPIE 2023

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T111447.548

Kathryn Bernardo nominated at Seoul International Drama Awards

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T104241.838

Bela Padilla gushes over Korean superstar Song Joong Ki

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button