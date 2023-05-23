Rockwell Land Executive Vice President, PTIC Commercial Attaché feature ways on how OFWs can invest in PH at PPIE 2023

Valerie Soliven, Executive Vice President at Rockwell Land, Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, Commercial Attaché of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Chairman of the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit (PEIS) and the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) have graced the stage of the recently concluded PPIE where they presented the topic “Beyond the Distance: How overseas Filipinos can invest in the Philippines.”

Attendees of the event were able to take home valuable insights on how to come up with a good investment, how property can be a passive income, and what businesses or investments can Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) start in the Philippines.

Kicking off the session, Yalong listed down the top three opportunities in the Philippines wherein OFWs can start investing. These are real estate, agriculture, and franchising.

OFWs are keen on investing in real estate and agriculture because according to Yalong, they want a business that is concrete and tangible — something that they can see with their own eyes. Meanwhile, franchising comes as the next option because the business model is already available, and for someone who works overseas, they don’t have to start from scratch.

“Of course, we try to bring them into something more digital based, more advanced, and more involvement of technology. But I’m saying, as someone who has heard from a lot of overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, those are still the top three investment opportunities,” Yalong said.

For her part, representing one of the top real estate developers in the Philippines, Soliven explained that capital appreciation and passive income are the main benefits of investing in real estate.

“Aside from the property appreciating in value, you can earn rental from it. In addition to having a hard asset, you can also earn from capital appreciation and the yield,” Soliven explained.

When asked about how can one encourage a person to face their fears and start investing, Yalong said: “’Yung pinaka important I think to overcome that psychological fear, is really to put a budget down.”

She said that listing down all your expenses — whether on paper, on a computer, on your phones — is very important to track where your money goes and it’s very essential to budget your money for savings and investment as one of the top priorities.

For Soliven, the way to encourage a person to take the leap of faith in investing is by educating them about it.

“First, you can’t convince someone who is not ready. But by educating them — if you have disposable income, maybe spend half on fun, spend half on investment — it’s not very difficult if you’re disciplined and you’re ready,” she stated.

“You don’t need a million to invest [in a property], but you can start small and then start realizing the yields from it, until such time that you’re ready to invest bigger,” she added.

Closing the discussion, Dr. Remo highlighted the power of manifestation in order to face someone’s fear in investing and as an effective way to achieve someone’s desires in life.

“Just because you’re thinking about it, and you’re visualizing it, and you’re hearing it, hindi ka na kasing takot ng dati,” Dr. Remo said.

This year’s PPIE was held from May 12 to 13 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai. It is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.

Watch their panel discussion here:



