PSA to replace IDs affected by Manila Post Office fire

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has announced on Monday that it is closely coordinating with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) to replace the identification cards that may have been affected by the fire at the Manila Central Post Office.

In a statement, PSA Undersecretary and National Statistician Dennis Mapa said: “The PSA is working with the PHLPost to determine the number of PhilIDs affected. We also wish to clarify that PhilIDs for delivery of the PHLPost are sorted and stored at the PHLPost Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City and were unaffected by the fire.”

Further, Mapa assured that the PhilIDs affected by the fire shall be replaced by the PSA at no additional cost.

In a report from PNA, the PHLPost has provided initial information that only the Philippine Identification (PhilID) cards for delivery in Manila were affected by the fire.

In partnership with the PSA, PHLPost delivers PhilID card and PhilSys Number (PSN).

On Sunday night, a fire engulfed the Manila Central Post Office with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declaring the highest fire alarm level.

The fire was declared under control at 7:22AM on Monday, and fire out at 6:33AM on Tuesday.