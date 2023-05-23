Manila Central Post Office declared fire out after 30 hours

The Bureau of Fire Protection declared fire out at the Manila Central Office more than 30 hours since the building was engulfed with fire.

BFP said that fire out was declared at 6:33 a.m. This means that the situation is now under control.

At least 18 people most of them firefighters were injured due to the fire.

Manila Fire District chief of Intelligence and Investigation Division Senior Inspector Alejandro Ramos said that their focus now is to make sure fire won’t rekindle.

“Very poor ang ventilation nila kaya hindi nag-circulate ang init at talagang hindi makapasok kahit naka PPE talagang hindi mo matatagalan,” Ramos said in a CNN Philippines report.

Senators expressed regret over the fire at the Manila Post Office.

“Senate President Zubiri messaged that we have to work with the budget department towards finding funds to help restore the Post office (which had a fire). Agree it’s a national treasure designed by national artist Juan Arellano,” Senator Sonny Angara said.

“The City of Manila is willing to extend assistance, if needed, to the Manila Central Post Office in light of today’s incident. This was declared by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan when she visited the Manila Central Post Office this morning. The details of assistance will be discussed later on with the national government,” Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna said.