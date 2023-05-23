NewsTFT News

ABS-CBN to cease TeleRadyo operations on June 30

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

ABS-CBN has announced that it will be ceasing the operations of its internet radio arm TeleRadyo on June 30.

“TeleRadyo has been incurring financial losses since 2020,” the media company said in a statement.

“Since ABS-CBN can no longer sustain TeleRadyo’s operations, ABS-CBN is left with no choice but to cease the operations of TeleRadyo effective 30 June 2023 to prevent further business losses,” the network added.

The channel was launched in 2007 as DZMM TeleRadyo.

The network also announced that it will be entering a joint venture agreement with Prime Media Holdings, Inc. to produce programs to be supplied to broadcasters and other third-party platforms including Philippine Collectivemedia Corporation.

“Under the agreement, ABS-CBN will have a minority stake in the joint venture, and Prime Media Inc. will be a majority stakeholder,” the statement added.

The network said that the venture will allow some employees to retain their jobs.

“It is also a way to continue providing accurate and balanced news and information to the country,” it said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS coco martin

Coco Martin confirms relationship with Julia Montes, wants to maintain things private 

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 23T174250.613

Heart Evangelista appreciates Chiz Escudero for learning the things she loves

4 hours ago
picpa

PICPA Dubai Hosts Successful Power BI Training

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 05 23 at 4.15.43 PM

The Brilliant iFARM Hotel & Resort promotes Leisure, Nature, and Agriculture with New Partnership

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button