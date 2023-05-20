NewsTFT News

Marcos downplays Arroyo demotion

4 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos dismissed a possible ouster plot at the House of Representatives advising the public “not to read too much” on the demotion of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo from senior to House Deputy Speaker.

Marcos said that the change in Arroyo’s position is simply part of the “run-of-the-mill” reorganization within the lower chamber.

“The Speaker, it’s his prerogative as to how he feels the House should be organized. So, nangyayari talaga ‘yan,” the president said during an event in Ilocos Norte.

Marcos also noted that he has seen many such instances during his stint as a congressman.

“I don’t think any of us knows what it all means, where the chips will fall after all of this reorganization. But I think we should also be careful to not read too much into it,” he added

Arroyo was replaced by Pampanga Representative Dong Gonzales as senior house deputy speaker on Wednesday.

Arroyo initially said that she aspired for the speakership position but it is no longer included in her plans.

Vice President Sara Duterte then resigned from her post as Lakas-CMD chairman on Friday citing “powerpolitics within the party”.

