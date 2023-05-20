Kuwait-bound OFWs affected by ban to get 30K cash assistance – DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers said that they are now preparing assistance package for affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) of the visa suspension order of Kuwait.

A total of 815 OFWs were supposed to go to Kuwait but were suddenly stopped due to the visa suspension.

The DMW said that affected OFWs will be receiving P30,000 to offset their expenses.

“This will hopefully help their families and also offset some of the costs involved in their application process,” DMW Secretary Toots Ople said in a press briefing.

The DMW said that they are also considering to give livelihood assistance to OFWs.

“As we speak there is profiling of each and every affected worker in terms of finding out their skill sets as well as job preferences,” she said.

Ople hopes that the reason behind the visa suspension will be resolved soon.