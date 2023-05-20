NewsTFT News

Kuwait-bound OFWs affected by ban to get 30K cash assistance – DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago

File photo

The Department of Migrant Workers said that they are now preparing assistance package for affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) of the visa suspension order of Kuwait.

A total of 815 OFWs were supposed to go to Kuwait but were suddenly stopped due to the visa suspension.

The DMW said that affected OFWs will be receiving P30,000 to offset their expenses.

“This will hopefully help their families and also offset some of the costs involved in their application process,” DMW Secretary Toots Ople said in a press briefing.

The DMW said that they are also considering to give livelihood assistance to OFWs.

“As we speak there is profiling of each and every affected worker in terms of finding out their skill sets as well as job preferences,” she said.

Ople hopes that the reason behind the visa suspension will be resolved soon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Peza 1

NPM Group applauded by PEZA Director General for successful inaugural PEIS and 9th edition of PPIE

15 hours ago
TFT NEWS Pascual DTI

DTI Secretary commends The Filipino Times for organizing key investment events in Dubai

15 hours ago
climate change

CCC applauds Philippine Economic and Investment Summit 2023 and PPIE for advancing climate-resilient growth

15 hours ago
mark leviste

Kris Aquino confirms relationship with guy named “Marc” 

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button