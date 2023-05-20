NewsTFT News

Driving in bad weather? UAE announces new traffic violations, fines

UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced new traffic regulations and fines which aims to achieve safety of the society, especially in emergencies and inclement weather conditions in the country.

On its official Twitter page, the MoI said: “For the safety of the public and to stress the importance of community commitment to the requirements and instructions of the relevant authorities, new infractions have been added to the table appended to Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017.”

The new violations are as follows:

  1. Gathering near valleys, floods, and dams during rainy weather: AED 1,000 fine and six traffic points
  2. Entering flooded valleys while overflowing with rainwater, regardless of their level of danger: AED 2,000 fine, 23 traffic points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles
  3. Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains and in flooded valleys: AED 1,000 fine, four traffic points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles


Authorities have been issuing reminders regularly especially in times of unstable weather, as when rain hits the country, the water that runs down the slopes into the lowlands generally floods the valleys very rapidly.

With these instances, motorists are always urged to follow traffic regulations for their protection and to avoid receiving big fine amounts.

