NewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi opens new roads, bridge in Al Reef area

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera25 seconds ago

Courtesy: Integrated Transport Centre/Twitter

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the opening of a new bridge and roads in the Al Reef area of the city on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

On its official Twitter page, ITC shared a map showing where the newly-built bridge and roads are located.

The bridge crosses the E11 motorway – Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road – at Al Kouwthar Street, or the E12, which connects Al Falah with Yas Island.

The new access enables traffic to pass from the E11 to Yas Island and the E10, or Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street.

Further, the new roads also connect the Al Reef residential area with the E11 and E12 roads.

Along with the announcement, the ITC advised motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

On Monday, the Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new road alert system across its highways that features colored lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions to enhance road safety across the capital.

The new road alert system is the latest in the series of road safety measures that the Abu Dhabi Police has implemented.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera25 seconds ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 20T131641.398

RTA conducts inspection campaigns, reports 1,193 violations

27 mins ago
Untitled design 44

BSP warns public vs ‘sangla-ATM’ schemes

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 20T120020.101

DEWA employees recycle around 222,000 plastic bottles, aluminum cans

2 hours ago
Untitled design 43

Driving in bad weather? UAE announces new traffic violations, fines

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button