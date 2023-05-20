Abu Dhabi opens new roads, bridge in Al Reef area

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the opening of a new bridge and roads in the Al Reef area of the city on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

On its official Twitter page, ITC shared a map showing where the newly-built bridge and roads are located.

Opening of New Bridge and Roads in Al Reef Area – Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/rekzpQXQtA — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) May 19, 2023

The bridge crosses the E11 motorway – Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road – at Al Kouwthar Street, or the E12, which connects Al Falah with Yas Island.

The new access enables traffic to pass from the E11 to Yas Island and the E10, or Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street.

Further, the new roads also connect the Al Reef residential area with the E11 and E12 roads.

Along with the announcement, the ITC advised motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

On Monday, the Abu Dhabi Police has launched a new road alert system across its highways that features colored lights to alert drivers of upcoming traffic incidents and adverse weather conditions to enhance road safety across the capital.

The new road alert system is the latest in the series of road safety measures that the Abu Dhabi Police has implemented.