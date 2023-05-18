NewsTFT News

RTA: Driving licenses, vehicle registration cards can now be delivered in just two hours

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/Twitter

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced its new line of services for delivering driving licenses and vehicle registration cards.

Under this new initiative, residents in Dubai can receive driving licenses and vehicle registration cards in just two hours. Moreover, these documents can also de delivered in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on the same day.

Committed to make residents of Dubai and other emirates happy and satisfied with their service, RTA continues to serve motorists applying for the renewal of driving licenses, renewal of vehicle registration, replacement of damaged/lost driving licenses, vehicle registration cards, and the issuance of international driving licenses.

In line with this, RTA has reported that during the first quarter of this year, it has processed 134,640 transactions relating to various transactions including: 107,054 vehicle-renewal transactions, 25,500 driving license renewal transactions, 939 transactions for replacing damaged or lost driving licenses.

Aside from this, the authority has processed 732 international driving licenses issuance transactions, and 415 damaged or lost vehicle registration cards replacement transactions.

