Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat highlights Rockwell Land’s 790-dirham monthly home investment at PPIE 2023

Rockwell Land’s Head of International Sales Maria Luisa Bautista Naguiat has delivered a compelling presentation about “Your Dream Quality Home: Made Reachable” during the much-awaited Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 which took place from May 12 to 13, 2023 at the Grand Zabeel Ballroom Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek, Dubai UAE.

Her presentation featured how you can invest in a property from Rockwell Land for as low as 790 dirhams per month. Rockwell Land takes pride in this investment opportunity, as it gives Filipinos, especially OFWs, a chance of having their own property without getting to spend too much of their well-earned money.

Naguiat reiterated that you can do more in spending 790 dirhams (or approximately Php 12,000) a month, rather than just using it to buy the latest smartphones, availing staycations in hotels, online shopping, lavish dinners and drinks, and other short-term enjoyment.

With the Rockwell promise, you can actually spend your well-earned money on more meaningful and long-term investments such as a property in the Philippines.

In her presentation, she assured the attendees that investing in Rockwell gives them major perks such as safety and security, after-sales service, diverse and exclusive communities, and worry-free investment.

Moreover, with less than 800 dirhams a month, you can buy a property with Rockwell such as The Arton with a unit starting at 796 dirhams or Php 12,000 monthly, and East Bay Residences with a unit starting at 750 dirhams or Php 11,000 monthly.

Aside from these affordable units, Naguiat also mentioned Rockwell’s prime locations across the country namely Rockwell Center Nepo in Pampanga; Rockwell Center, The Arton, The Grove & Vantage, and East Bay in Metro Manila; Carmelray in Laguna; Terreno South in Batangas; Rockwell Center and Nara Residences in Bacolod; and 32 Sanson and Aruga Resort & Residences in Cebu.

Before ending her presentation, Naguiat further explained that investing in Rockwell gives you an upgraded way of life.

“If you buy a Rockwell unit, you get to experience the 100% elevated lifestyle. Rockwell builds communities.. and since wala pa ‘yung unit mo, we want you to already feel the Rockwell lifestyle even before you move in to your unit. So, we give you free stays in our Rockwell center properties, every year hanggang matapos ‘yung unit mo,” she said.

The recently concluded PPIE 2023 is the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East and has gathered thousands of attendees from different emirates with a notable presence of high-level delegates from the Philippines and the UAE.