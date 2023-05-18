NewsTFT News

CAAP reports ‘successful’ radar system maintenance

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera1 hour ago

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has reported that the corrective maintenance of the country’s radar system on Wednesday was “successful” with no flight disruptions during the activity scheduled from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, CAAP said that the corrective maintenance at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) which seeks to replace the uninterruptible power supply and upgrade the air traffic management system (ATMS), was finished in an hour and 13 minutes.

The activity had no impact on flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and normal operations resumed at 3:20 a.m.

On the other hand, Manila’s Runway 13/31, which enables other means of communication between pilots and the Control Tower, was utilized during the maintenance activity.

The Philippine Airlines reported that all its scheduled flights via Manila were able to land and depart during the system maintenance.

Meanwhile, CAAP said that they are undertaking continuous monitoring and finetuning of the Communications Navigation Surveillance Systems and Air Navigation Service to ensure smooth flow of airport operations throughout the country.

In a statement, the authority said: “CAAP extends its appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of various aviation stakeholders, highlighting the importance of seamless air traffic management in compliance to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

