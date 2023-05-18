CAAP reports ‘successful’ radar system maintenance

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has reported that the corrective maintenance of the country’s radar system on Wednesday was “successful” with no flight disruptions during the activity scheduled from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, CAAP said that the corrective maintenance at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) which seeks to replace the uninterruptible power supply and upgrade the air traffic management system (ATMS), was finished in an hour and 13 minutes.

The activity had no impact on flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and normal operations resumed at 3:20 a.m.

On the other hand, Manila’s Runway 13/31, which enables other means of communication between pilots and the Control Tower, was utilized during the maintenance activity.

The Philippine Airlines reported that all its scheduled flights via Manila were able to land and depart during the system maintenance.

Meanwhile, CAAP said that they are undertaking continuous monitoring and finetuning of the Communications Navigation Surveillance Systems and Air Navigation Service to ensure smooth flow of airport operations throughout the country.

In a statement, the authority said: “CAAP extends its appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of various aviation stakeholders, highlighting the importance of seamless air traffic management in compliance to the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”