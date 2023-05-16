NewsTFT News

Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on Museum Day

Courtesy: WAM

In celebration of the International Museum Day on May 19, Expo City Dubai has announced that visitors can enter all of its flagship pavilions for free exclusively on the holiday.

With this year’s theme “Museums, Sustainability, and Wellbeing,” the future-centric mini city will host educational programmes and a treasure hunts across seven attractions.

You can take part in different activities in the following pavilions:

Alif (The Mobility Pavilion) – Kids and kids at heart can create robot hands in a Lego workshop to learn about motors, sensors, and the basic principles of engineering.

Terra (The Sustainability Pavilion) – Visitors can catch climate-focused films in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. You can also join educational tours, storytelling sessions, physical theatre workshops, and a ‘tinker table’ for play-based learning.

The Women’s and Vision Pavilions – Visitors of all ages can get involved in craft activities and workshops.

The three Stories of Nations Pavilions are also set to host a line of interactive events during the holiday.

Created in 2020, the International Museum Day has centered around its sustainable development goals, emphasizing the role of museums to help shape sustainable futures through educational programmes, exhibitions, community outreach, and research.

Expo City Dubai is set to host Cop28 in November, which is the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that aims to unite the world towards agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of this time.

