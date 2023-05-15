NewsTFT News

Sheikha Latifa announces birth of baby daughter, reveals name

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera2 hours ago

Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the birth of her new baby girl on social media on Sunday.

She posted an image on Instagram containing details of the birth — the baby’s name “Hind Bint Faisal Alqassimi” and the date “14.5.2023” with a caption “We were blessed today with a baby girl, Hind bint Faisal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Latifa M R Al Maktoum (@latifamrm1)

As of writing, the post received 15,065 likes. She has about 1.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Sheikha Latifa is yet to share a photo of her newborn daughter.

Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi in 2016. The couple had their first child (a son) on July 2018, and their second child (a daughter) on October 2020.

 

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter (title) at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

