Sheikha Latifa announces birth of baby daughter, reveals name

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the birth of her new baby girl on social media on Sunday.

She posted an image on Instagram containing details of the birth — the baby’s name “Hind Bint Faisal Alqassimi” and the date “14.5.2023” with a caption “We were blessed today with a baby girl, Hind bint Faisal.”

Sheikha Latifa is yet to share a photo of her newborn daughter.

Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi in 2016. The couple had their first child (a son) on July 2018, and their second child (a daughter) on October 2020.